American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and how the 31st Fighter Wing is participating in honoring those who served during the storming of Normandy Beach. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 01:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80758
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110347733.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Honoring 80 Years Since D-Day, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT