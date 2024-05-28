JAG Talk - Episode 56: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 6

Embark on a voyage into the heart of legal advocacy in the Navy from the perspective of a current Victims’ Legal Counsel. In this episode, the critical role of Victims’ Legal Counsel is illuminated by an attorney with a unique perspective. As someone who served as both trial counsel and defense counsel, Lt. Travis

Bullock finds lots of value in serving as a Victims’ Legal Counsel. Join us for a conversation as we unravel the complexities of representing victims from the frontlines of military justice and family advocacy.