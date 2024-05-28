Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 56: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 6

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Embark on a voyage into the heart of legal advocacy in the Navy from the perspective of a current Victims’ Legal Counsel. In this episode, the critical role of Victims’ Legal Counsel is illuminated by an attorney with a unique perspective. As someone who served as both trial counsel and defense counsel, Lt. Travis
    Bullock finds lots of value in serving as a Victims’ Legal Counsel.  Join us for a conversation as we unravel the complexities of representing victims from the frontlines of military justice and family advocacy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80737
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110345227.mp3
    Length: 00:27:34
    Composer David Carrera
    Location: US
    TAGS

    JAG
    legal
    VLC
    Victims’ Legal Counsel Program

