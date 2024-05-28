JAG Talk - Episode 55: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 5

Explore the remarkable journey of Cmdr. Adrienne Baldoni, in our latest episode! From 15 years of active duty to an unexpected call to the Victims' Legal Counsel Program, Baldoni shares her transformative experience. Join us as she navigates uncertainty with unwavering determination, shaping her approach to advocacy and enriching her understanding of the law. Don't miss this insightful episode highlighting the impact of empathy and preparedness in the realm of victim advocacy.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:27:37
|Composer
|David Carrera
|Location:
|US
