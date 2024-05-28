Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 55: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 5

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Explore the remarkable journey of Cmdr. Adrienne Baldoni, in our latest episode! From 15 years of active duty to an unexpected call to the Victims' Legal Counsel Program, Baldoni shares her transformative experience. Join us as she navigates uncertainty with unwavering determination, shaping her approach to advocacy and enriching her understanding of the law. Don't miss this insightful episode highlighting the impact of empathy and preparedness in the realm of victim advocacy.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80736
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110345226.mp3
    Length: 00:27:37
    Composer David Carrera
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    JAG
    legal
    VLC
    Victims’ Legal Counsel Program

