JAG Talk - Episode 54: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 4

Step into the world of Cmdr. Jarrod Franks, as he embarked on a transformative journey within the Victims' Legal Counsel Program. Witness his evolution from national security law enthusiast to pivotal VLC advocate. Join us as he discusses navigating the challenges of a new role, proving the critical importance of victim advocacy in military practice.