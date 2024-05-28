JAG Talk - Episode 53: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dive into the legal world of Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Jarzick, as she discusses her experience as a Victims’ Legal Counsel in Japan. Join her journey through trials, soul-searching, and the unique dynamics of victim advocacy. Don't miss this insightful episode highlighting the power of blooming where planted in this groundbreaking role.