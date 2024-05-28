Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAG Talk - Episode 52: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Step into the world of a trailblazer, Capt. Mary Murphy, as we explore the journey of a senior JAG Corps officer. From pioneering roles in the Victims' Legal Counsel Program to serving as an executive officer for Region Legal Service Office Europe Africa Central, every step-shaped her commitment to the Navy and justice. Join us in this episode as she reflects on the challenges, triumphs, and the profound impact of advocating for victims.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80733
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110345191.mp3
    Length: 00:22:39
    Composer David Carrera
    Location: US
    TAGS

    JAG
    legal
    VLC
    Victims’ Legal Counsel Program

