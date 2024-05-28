JAG Talk - Episode 52: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 2

Step into the world of a trailblazer, Capt. Mary Murphy, as we explore the journey of a senior JAG Corps officer. From pioneering roles in the Victims' Legal Counsel Program to serving as an executive officer for Region Legal Service Office Europe Africa Central, every step-shaped her commitment to the Navy and justice. Join us in this episode as she reflects on the challenges, triumphs, and the profound impact of advocating for victims.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80733
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110345191.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:39
|Composer
|David Carrera
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
