JAG Talk - Episode 51: Victims' Legal Counsel Program Part 1

Join us as we dive into the origins of the Victims' Legal Counsel Program with Mr. Patrick Korody, one of its pioneering members. Hear firsthand about the challenges and triumphs of advocating for victims from the program's early days. From overcoming legal hurdles to convincing stakeholders of their value,

this episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the birth of a critical initiative, the Victims’ Legal Counsel Program. Don't miss this captivating journey through the evolution of victim advocacy in the military.