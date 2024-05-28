Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 14:Lessons Learned from a Highly Engaged Navy Organization

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Audio by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode of Empowering Excellence, explore NAVWAR's recent achievements in employee engagement and DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) and discover how NAVWAR topped the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) with impressive rankings: #1 in Employee Engagement, Global Satisfaction, and DEIA, and leading in Performance Confidence and Employee Experience.

    In this first part of a two-episode series, Frankie welcomes special guest Nicole Taylor to discuss NAVWAR's innovative strategies for fostering an engaged and inclusive workforce. Learn how the command’s approach to employee engagement and DEIA can serve as a model for other organizations aiming for excellence.

    Hear directly from NAVWAR employees as they share what keeps them motivated and engaged. This episode is packed with insights, lessons, and practical tips that can help any organization enhance its own employee engagement and satisfaction.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    employee engagement NAVWAR DEIA

