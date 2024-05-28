Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 14:Lessons Learned from a Highly Engaged Navy Organization

In this episode of Empowering Excellence, explore NAVWAR's recent achievements in employee engagement and DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility) and discover how NAVWAR topped the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) with impressive rankings: #1 in Employee Engagement, Global Satisfaction, and DEIA, and leading in Performance Confidence and Employee Experience.



In this first part of a two-episode series, Frankie welcomes special guest Nicole Taylor to discuss NAVWAR's innovative strategies for fostering an engaged and inclusive workforce. Learn how the command’s approach to employee engagement and DEIA can serve as a model for other organizations aiming for excellence.



Hear directly from NAVWAR employees as they share what keeps them motivated and engaged. This episode is packed with insights, lessons, and practical tips that can help any organization enhance its own employee engagement and satisfaction.