    Korea News Update - PACAF commander dedicated to stronger ROK-US alliance

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, discusses the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept and the Korean peninsula being the lynchpin of PACAF with Senior Airman Darius Frazier, broadcaster “DJ Darbear” assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. Schneider emphasized the evolution of airpower and the importance of service members in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    air power
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    PACAF 2030
    Gen. Kevin Schneider

