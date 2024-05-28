Korea News Update - PACAF commander dedicated to stronger ROK-US alliance

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, discusses the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept and the Korean peninsula being the lynchpin of PACAF with Senior Airman Darius Frazier, broadcaster “DJ Darbear” assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during an interview on Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 23, 2024. Schneider emphasized the evolution of airpower and the importance of service members in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)