Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett conducts a radio news update featuring the USAG Daegu Garrison command team on updates for monsoon season and the new Gate 7.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 00:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80708
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110343979.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News Update, by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Radio
