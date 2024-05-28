Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 10 Wing CC and CCC Reflect On Command Time

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 10 Wing CC and CCC Reflect On Command Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    433rd Airlift Wing Commander Col. William Gutermuth and Command Chief Takesha Williams share some parting messages and reflect on their experiences with the Alamo Wing as their leadership tour comes to a close.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80691
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110341693.mp3
    Length: 00:26:15
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 10 Wing CC and CCC Reflect On Command Time, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    Ready Set Airlift!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT