    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - New SAPR Building & Pride of the Pack

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - New SAPR Building & Pride of the Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the new building for the sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) office, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 00:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80665
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110338421.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    SAPR
    public service announcement
    recognition
    pride of the pack
    radio update

