This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the new building for the sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) office, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 00:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80665
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110338421.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - New SAPR Building & Pride of the Pack, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT