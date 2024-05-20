American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on The 31st Operations Group at Aviano Air Base encouraging change in their field by listening and taking feedback to improve their system of operations.(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 05:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80629
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110330036.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Incentivizing Evolution, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT