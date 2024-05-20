Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Incentivizing Evolution

    ITALY

    05.20.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on The 31st Operations Group at Aviano Air Base encouraging change in their field by listening and taking feedback to improve their system of operations.(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80629
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110330036.mp3
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: IT
