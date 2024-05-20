AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Incirlik AB's New Contingency Center

American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Airmen from the 39th Logistics Readiness Center standing up the new 39th Air Base Wing Contingency Center on May 23, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|05.23.2024
|05.23.2024 06:08
|Newscasts
|80623
|2405/DOD_110329875.mp3
|00:01:18
|2024
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|3
|0
|0
