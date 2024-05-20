TAG Talks Ep. 19 -- Being Data Driven

In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow, Col. Kris Saling, and Maj. Tom Malejko to discuss what being “Data Driven” really means. Learn about utilizing communication to strengthen data storytelling, bringing data analytics to life and how the Army applies these concepts to accomplish Mission Objectives.