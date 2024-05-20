Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 19 -- Being Data Driven

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode of TAG Talks, The Adjutant General of the Army, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson ("TAG 63") sits down with data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow, Col. Kris Saling, and Maj. Tom Malejko to discuss what being “Data Driven” really means. Learn about utilizing communication to strengthen data storytelling, bringing data analytics to life and how the Army applies these concepts to accomplish Mission Objectives.

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 19 -- Being Data Driven, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Data
    TAG
    HRC
    storytelling

