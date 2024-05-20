Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 55: Generations in the Workplace

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience features Andrea Edmonds, a certified training instructor at the 88th Force Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Edmonds teaches several courses addressing generational differences in the workplace. In this episode, she discusses the origins and key takeaways of her course, explaining the characteristics and dynamics of the various generations currently in the workforce. Edmonds addresses common challenges and misperceptions about generational differences, providing practical advice for effectively collaborating with colleagues from different age groups. Her insights offer valuable guidance for enhancing group dynamics and creating a more inclusive, adaptable, and effective work environment.

    Generations defined:
    Traditionalist (Silent Generation): Those born from 1928-1945
    Baby Boomers: Those born from 1946-1964
    Generation X: Those born from 1965-1980
    Millennials (Generation Y): Those born from 1981-1996
    Generation Z: Those born from 1997-2012
    Generation Alpha: Those born from 2013 to present

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
