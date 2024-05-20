The Contracting Experience - Episode 55: Generations in the Workplace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80595" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of The Contracting Experience features Andrea Edmonds, a certified training instructor at the 88th Force Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Edmonds teaches several courses addressing generational differences in the workplace. In this episode, she discusses the origins and key takeaways of her course, explaining the characteristics and dynamics of the various generations currently in the workforce. Edmonds addresses common challenges and misperceptions about generational differences, providing practical advice for effectively collaborating with colleagues from different age groups. Her insights offer valuable guidance for enhancing group dynamics and creating a more inclusive, adaptable, and effective work environment.



Generations defined:

Traditionalist (Silent Generation): Those born from 1928-1945

Baby Boomers: Those born from 1946-1964

Generation X: Those born from 1965-1980

Millennials (Generation Y): Those born from 1981-1996

Generation Z: Those born from 1997-2012

Generation Alpha: Those born from 2013 to present



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.