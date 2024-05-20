This episode of The Contracting Experience features Andrea Edmonds, a certified training instructor at the 88th Force Support Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Edmonds teaches several courses addressing generational differences in the workplace. In this episode, she discusses the origins and key takeaways of her course, explaining the characteristics and dynamics of the various generations currently in the workforce. Edmonds addresses common challenges and misperceptions about generational differences, providing practical advice for effectively collaborating with colleagues from different age groups. Her insights offer valuable guidance for enhancing group dynamics and creating a more inclusive, adaptable, and effective work environment.
Generations defined:
Traditionalist (Silent Generation): Those born from 1928-1945
Baby Boomers: Those born from 1946-1964
Generation X: Those born from 1965-1980
Millennials (Generation Y): Those born from 1981-1996
Generation Z: Those born from 1997-2012
Generation Alpha: Those born from 2013 to present
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80595
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110324455.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:05
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 55: Generations in the Workplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT