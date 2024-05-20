CUBIST S8E5: Can Blast Exposure Have an Effect on Gut Health?

In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled "Association of Blast Exposure and Military Breaching with Intestinal Permeability Blood Biomarkers Associated with Leaky Gut” by Qingkun Liu and colleagues and published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences in March 2024. In addition, Dr. Phil Karl joins the podcast. Dr. Karl is a government service employee serving as a nutritional physiologist with the military nutrition division at the U. S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. He is a subject matter expert in the gut microbiome, especially as related to military nutrition and performance.



Article Citation: Liu, Q., Wang, Z., Sun, S., Nemes, J., Brenner, L. A., Hoisington, A., Skotak, M., LaValle, C. R., Ge, Y., Carr, W., & Haghighi, F. (2024). Association of Blast Exposure in Military Breaching with Intestinal Permeability Blood Biomarkers Associated with Leaky Gut. International journal of molecular sciences, 25(6), 3549. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms25063549



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38542520/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



