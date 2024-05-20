Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - World Blood Donor Month

    Radio Spot - World Blood Donor Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The military observes World Blood Donor Month every June, serving as an opportunity to expand the national blood bank and contribute to saving lives. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80576
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110320811.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - World Blood Donor Month, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Health
    Blood Donation
    Give Blood
    World Blood Donor Day
    World Blood Donor Month

