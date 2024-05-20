Radio Spot - World Blood Donor Month

The military observes World Blood Donor Month every June, serving as an opportunity to expand the national blood bank and contribute to saving lives. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80576
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320811.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
