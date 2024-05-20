As part of Navy Entertainment Operation MWR, the Plain White T's, an American rock band from Lombard Illinois, talked about their musical journey and upcoming projects. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 01:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80575
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320413.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:18
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Plain White T's, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT