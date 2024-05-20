Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC News Update - Army Promotions and Safety Checkpoints

    KMC News Update - Army Promotions and Safety Checkpoints

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    SMA Michael Weimer announced that the army is updating the requirements for promotion to SGT to MSG. USAG-RP is launching Drive Safe safety Checkpoints to ensure people are driving safe this week. Ramstein Air Base launched the Drink Safe Portal to help service members drive responsibly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80573
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110320314.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC News Update - Army Promotions and Safety Checkpoints, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Safety
    Checkpoint
    USAG-RP
    Drink Safe Portal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT