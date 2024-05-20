SMA Michael Weimer announced that the army is updating the requirements for promotion to SGT to MSG. USAG-RP is launching Drive Safe safety Checkpoints to ensure people are driving safe this week. Ramstein Air Base launched the Drink Safe Portal to help service members drive responsibly.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 06:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80573
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320314.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC News Update - Army Promotions and Safety Checkpoints, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT