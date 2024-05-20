AFN Wiesbaden radio news for May 15, 2024, features a story about delays to Soldiers’ transfer requests and water testing conducted by the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80565
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320217.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 15, by SGT Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
