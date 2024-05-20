AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 8

AFN Wiesbaden radio news for May 8, 2024, features a story about a study of veteran health outcomes and haircuts. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 05:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80562
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110320202.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
