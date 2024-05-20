Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, May 6

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    AFN Wiesbaden radio news for May 6, 2024, features a story about emergency brake regulations and a career skills program. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 05:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

