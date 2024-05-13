On this week's Marne Report Podcast Darline and Amanda from the Fort Stewart Transition Assistance Program share everything we need to know about the National and Federal Hiring Fair at Club Stewart on May 22. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
