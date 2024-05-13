Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 202 Army Emergency Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80538" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode brings you information about this year’s Army emergency Relief campaign. Tony Grinston, CEO of AER and retired from the Army as the 16th Sergeant Major of the Army, tells how the campaign has been extended through the Army birthday.