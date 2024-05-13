Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 18 -- Data Literacy & What's Next?

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    This episode features data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow, Col. Kris Saling, and Maj. Tom Malejko. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, (TAG63), leads a discussion about data literacy and how data can positively impact goals and initiatives.

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 18 -- Data Literacy & What's Next?, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Data
    TAG
    HRC
    TAGD
    Data Literacy

