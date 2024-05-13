TAG Talks Ep. 18 -- Data Literacy & What's Next?

This episode features data experts Mr. Jordan Morrow, Col. Kris Saling, and Maj. Tom Malejko. Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, (TAG63), leads a discussion about data literacy and how data can positively impact goals and initiatives.
|05.15.2024
|05.15.2024 09:24
|Newscasts
|80464
|2405/DOD_110308450.mp3
|00:32:55
|2024
|Blues
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|4
|0
|0
