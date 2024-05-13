What We Learned Today

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80446" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this conversation between two first-generation Asian American immigrants we explore insights on language, leadership and modernization as an Army senior research scientist reflects on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. What We Learned Today is the official podcast of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory.