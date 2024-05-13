Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What We Learned Today

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Audio by Steven Park 

    Army Research Laboratory

    In this conversation between two first-generation Asian American immigrants we explore insights on language, leadership and modernization as an Army senior research scientist reflects on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. What We Learned Today is the official podcast of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What We Learned Today, by Steven Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    science
    technology
    modernization
    AANHPI

