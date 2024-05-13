In this conversation between two first-generation Asian American immigrants we explore insights on language, leadership and modernization as an Army senior research scientist reflects on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. What We Learned Today is the official podcast of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 07:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80446
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110308206.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:37
|Artist
|DEVCOM ARL
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
