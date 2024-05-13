AFN Bahrain - Summer Safety and Health Fair Interviews

Radio interviews featuring service members from NSA Bahrain during the Summer Safety and Health Fair. Discussions include emergency contact numbers and points of contact, fire safety and response proccedures. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 04:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80436
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110305305.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
