    NATO Review: My experience as a gay man in the British Armed Forces and the impact of change

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    05.14.2024

    In February 1988, I sat in a plain interrogation room in Portsmouth, England, under arrest. I had been warned that what I said may be used to prosecute me, and my answers were written down word-for-word by a naval policeman, then taken page-by-by page to be typed up for me to sign. I was asked detailed questions about my sex life and about whom I counted among my friends in the armed forces.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 04:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:26
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE
