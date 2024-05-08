Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 18 - Doctrine Essay Contest Winners Discuss how MISSION COMMAND will change the way the AF organizes, plans, and executes

    05.10.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode features the top 3 finalists in the LeMay Center’s Fall ’23 Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation Essay Contest, which asked Airmen to consider the prompt: “Discuss how the new Air Force Doctrine Publication 1-1 (AFDP 1-1) Mission Command can best be implemented operationally, practically, or organizationally.” Three talented officers talk about how Mission Command may change the way the Air Force organizes, plans, and executes during war. Join us!

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

