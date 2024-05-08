American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Police Week and the preparations underway for a series of events that showcase the resilience and professionalism of Defenders from the 31st Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 02:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80402
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110302386.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Defenders Prepare for Police Week, by SSgt Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT