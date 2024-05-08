Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's meeting with German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announcing future submarine USS Miami at the Fleet Week Miami kick-off concert. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 04:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80376
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110297208.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - SECDEF Meets with Minister from Germany & SECNAV Announces New Submarine, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT