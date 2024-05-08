Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Captains Cup Softball

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Radio spot highlighting Captains Cup softball sign-ups. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.10.2024 04:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80367
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110297151.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Captains Cup Softball, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Softball
    Captains Cup
    Spot

