Regional news highlighting Fleet Week Miami naturalization and Dragon Reach 24. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang).
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2024 04:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80365
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110297149.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT