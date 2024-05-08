Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - EFMB and Healthy Traveling

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.08.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, speaks about the importance of earning the Expert Field Medical Badge on May 6, 2024. Meanwhile, Katharine Cutler, 86th Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator, shares some healthy traveling tips for the upcoming summer, on May 7, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.09.2024 03:07
    Category: Newscasts
    86th AW
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    86th Medical Group
    LRMC

