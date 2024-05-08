KMC Update - EFMB and Healthy Traveling

U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, speaks about the importance of earning the Expert Field Medical Badge on May 6, 2024. Meanwhile, Katharine Cutler, 86th Medical Group Health Promotion coordinator, shares some healthy traveling tips for the upcoming summer, on May 7, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2024 03:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80353
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110293753.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
