American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the upcoming Larger Than Life (LTL) event on May 9, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2024 03:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80351
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110293743.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Larger Than Life Event, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
