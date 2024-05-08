Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 05/08/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion are beginning to be lowered to a target of 10,000 cfs on May 9 and held through mid-June. The test is required under the Endangered Species Act for operation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System. These weekly virtual meetings are aimed at updating the public on test progress, monitoring and planned operations.
|05.08.2024
|05.08.2024 15:25
|Newscasts
|80346
|2405/DOD_110292420.mp3
|00:10:44
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken, Podcast
|OMAHA, NE, US
|6
|0
|0
