Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 17 – Mental Health Awareness – Breaking Stigmas
In today’s show, Lt. Col. Garrett Holt and special guests, Brent Eubanks and Janishka Beauford, members of the Lyster Behavioral Health team, sit down to discuss Mental Health Awareness Month and Breaking Stigmas.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
