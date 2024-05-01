Radio Spot - Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance Event

This 15-second spot publicizes an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance event taking place May 23, 2024, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80316
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110288037.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
