    Radio Spot - Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance Event

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.07.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 15-second spot publicizes an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance event taking place May 23, 2024, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80316
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110288037.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Asian American and Pacific Islander Observance Event, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    DEI
    AAPI
    Special Observance Month

