    Pacific Pulse: May 3, 2024

    JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarked on the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry to participate in Exercise Balikatan 2024; Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted a virtual Chiefs of Defense meeting with senior military leaders; a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper participated in Korea Flying Training 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 3, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

