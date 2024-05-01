AFN Naples News: Humanitarian Pier in Gaza Update & Ukraine Meeting With NATO Secretary General

A temporary pier the Defense Department is constructing off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid is on track to establish initial operations soon, the Pentagon announced.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the state of the war and the future of NATO’s support to Ukraine.