    AFN Naples News: Humanitarian Pier in Gaza Update & Ukraine Meeting With NATO Secretary General

    ITALY

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    A temporary pier the Defense Department is constructing off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid is on track to establish initial operations soon, the Pentagon announced.
    &
    Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the state of the war and the future of NATO’s support to Ukraine.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80293
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110284922.mp3
    Length: 00:02:24
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News: Humanitarian Pier in Gaza Update & Ukraine Meeting With NATO Secretary General, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Ukraine
    Gaza

