A temporary pier the Defense Department is constructing off the Gazan coast to deliver humanitarian aid is on track to establish initial operations soon, the Pentagon announced.
&
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the state of the war and the future of NATO’s support to Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 04:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80293
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110284922.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News: Humanitarian Pier in Gaza Update & Ukraine Meeting With NATO Secretary General, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT