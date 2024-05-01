The Pulse - Nurses Week

On this episode of The Pulse, the podcast for and about Winn Army Community Hospital, Kevin Larson talks with Lisa Tyler, nurse and hospital educator, about Nurses Week. Nurses Week is May 6-12 and this year's theme is "Nurses Make a Difference." Learn what Winn Army Community Hospital is doing this week to celebrate the nurses.