    The Pulse - Nurses Week

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On this episode of The Pulse, the podcast for and about Winn Army Community Hospital, Kevin Larson talks with Lisa Tyler, nurse and hospital educator, about Nurses Week. Nurses Week is May 6-12 and this year's theme is "Nurses Make a Difference." Learn what Winn Army Community Hospital is doing this week to celebrate the nurses.

