    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 201 Spring and Summer Outdoor Pests

    KS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode brings you information about how to protect yourself and your family from the insects who serve as the biggest pests while enjoying the great activities in the region. Follow these tips to stay safe and to keep your outings free of unwanted hitchhikers.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 11:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80269
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110279991.mp3
    Length: 00:03:42
    Year 2011
    Genre Blues
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 201 Spring and Summer Outdoor Pests, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortRileyPodcast #Springpests

