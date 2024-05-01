Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 201 Spring and Summer Outdoor Pests

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80269" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode brings you information about how to protect yourself and your family from the insects who serve as the biggest pests while enjoying the great activities in the region. Follow these tips to stay safe and to keep your outings free of unwanted hitchhikers.