    Installation workforce members visit Fort McCoy Commemorative Area during commander's quarterly town hall meeting, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with the Fort McCoy workforce April 25, 2024, in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza to discuss history at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a town hall meeting. Town hall meetings like these are regularly held by Fort McCoy Garrison leadership to discuss the latest updates within the garrison on policies and procedures as well as other important news. Messenger was one of several leaders to speak during the town hall but was the main speaker. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Commemorative Area
    Garrison Commander Quarterly Town Hall Meeting

