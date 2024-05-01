American Forces Network Incirlik highlights Asian American Native Hawai'ian Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 3, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 05:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80255
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110279186.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: AANHPI Heritage Month, by SSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT