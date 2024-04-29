Tailwinds Season 2 Episode 2 - Fil Arenas

In our second episode of Tailwinds Season 2, we visit with Dr. Fil Arenas about the perils of toxic leadership, and particularly, the role of toxic followers in this destructive organizational dynamic.