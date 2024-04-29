Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 05/01/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion began Fri., April 26. The 2018 Biological Opinion requires the test under the Endangered Species Act for operation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System. These weekly virtual meetings during the flow test to update the public on test progress, monitoring and planned operations.