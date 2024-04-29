Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 05/01/24

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion began Fri., April 26. The 2018 Biological Opinion requires the test under the Endangered Species Act for operation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System. These weekly virtual meetings during the flow test to update the public on test progress, monitoring and planned operations.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Fort Peck
    Missouri River Water Management
    Endangered Species Act
    FortPeckTestFlow
    Delivering Programs

