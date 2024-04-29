Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Baumholder Bash and Community Partnership Agreement

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Baumholder Military Community is slated to host a community event May 17, 2024, on Wetzel Kaserne, Germany. Meanwhile, Kaiserslautern Military Community leadership met with the mayor of Kaiserslautern, Germany, Beate Kimmel, April 25, 2024, to renew the area's Community Partnership Agreement between American and German populations. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 05:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80200
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110273731.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Germany
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Baumholder
    Baumholder Military Community
    German American Community Office
    Wetzel Kaserne

