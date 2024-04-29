KMC Update - Baumholder Bash and Community Partnership Agreement

The Baumholder Military Community is slated to host a community event May 17, 2024, on Wetzel Kaserne, Germany. Meanwhile, Kaiserslautern Military Community leadership met with the mayor of Kaiserslautern, Germany, Beate Kimmel, April 25, 2024, to renew the area's Community Partnership Agreement between American and German populations. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|05.01.2024
|05.01.2024 05:47
|Newscasts
|80200
|2405/DOD_110273731.mp3
|00:02:01
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|6
|0
|0
