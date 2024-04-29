Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-4 – Andrew Payne – The Politics of Restraint in the Middle East

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Domestic constraints make it difficult for the United States to pursue a coherent program of restraint in the Middle East. As events in Gaza revive debates about the appropriate size and scope of the military footprint in the region, this article shows the importance of grounding any revised posture on a firm domestic foundation. Going beyond accounts that blame the obstructionism of a foreign policy establishment, it explores barriers to strategic adjustment and supports its claims through a case study of the Obama administration’s record, drawn from relevant literature, data on the distribution of military capabilities, and interviews with senior officials.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/8/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: Middle East, restraint, public opinion, domestic politics, polarization, civil-military relations

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/May/01/2003454360/-1/-1/0/DP-5-4-PAYNE-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

