CUBIST S8E4: Can Spectral Filters be Used to Treat Persistent Photophobia and Headaches After TBI?

In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled "Individualized Spectral Filters Alleviate Persistent Photophobia, Headaches, and Migraines in Active Duty Military and Veterans Following Brain Trauma" by Sandra Tosta and colleagues and published in Brain Injury in February 2024.
Article Citation: Tosta, S., Ferreira, M., Lewine, J., & Anderson, A. (2024). Individualized spectral filters alleviate persistent photophobia, headaches and migraines in active duty military and Veterans following brain trauma. Brain injury, 38(3), 177–185. https://doi.org/10.1080/02699052.2024.2309253
Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38334039/
CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.
The views and opinions of findings and or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding at the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense's position, policy, decision, or endorsement. The hosts and guests of CUBIST may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.
